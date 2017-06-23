The Supreme Court of Nigeria, Friday ordered Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi to vacate his seat at the Senate and refund to the National Assembly ( NASS ) within 90 days all monies he has so far collected by way of salary and allowances.The apex Court also ordered INEC to issue certificate of return to Isah Shuaibu, the appellant as the Senator representing Taraba North Senatorial District of Taraba State.In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Amina Adamu Augie, the apex court warned political parties saying that they must play by the rules in the nomination of candidates.In another judgment, the Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN ) Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen declared that Mrs. Dorathy Mato was the winner of primary election of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) with respect to Vandeikya/ Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue State held from 7th - 10th December, 2014 and the winner of the General election of 28 March 2015.The CJN then ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Herman Hembe immediately and issue same to Mrs. Dorathy Mato, the appellant.The CJN also ordered the Speaker of the House of Representatives or the Clerk of the House to swear in Mrs. Dorathy Mato as a member representing Vandeikya/ Konshisha Federal Constituency of Benue State forthwith.Herman Hembe was also ordered to refund to the National Assembly ( NASS ) within 90 days all monies he has so far collected by way of salary and allowances or emoluments.Herman was further ordered to pay cost of N200, 000 to Mrs. Dorathy Mato as well as another N500, 000.In yet another judgment the CJN set aside the judgment of the court of Appeal , Markurdi and held that Mr. Ire Matthew Owuru was the rightful winner of the PDP primary election held on November 2014 having scored the highest number of votes cast at the primary for the House of Assembly election in Oju 11 State constituency of Benue State.According to the CJN, forwarding Mr. Ire Owuru's name to INEC by the PDP for House of Assembly election in Oju 11 State constituency of Benue State was proper and valid.