Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday sent out a goodwill message to all Nigerians on the occasion of the anniversary of the June 12 1993 Presidential election, believed to have been won by the late businessman, philanthropist and patriot, MKO Abiola.





The former Vice President said June 12 and the events that brought it were part of our country’s history and could not be forgotten, especially because of the unity and comradeship displayed by Nigerians on that Election Day in 1993.





In a statement released by his Media Office in Abuja, the APC stalwart noted that the events of June 12, 1993 were watersheds in the history of the nation and that all Nigerians must work hard to ensure that the nation never again repeat that painful experience.





Atiku recalled that June 12 traumatized Nigerians and made some people to question the unity and oneness of the country and whether true democracy can take root in the country.

He commended Nigerians for moving beyond the challenges thrown up by June 12 and putting in place a democratic system of government that has lasted for 18 years.

He said that was a testimony to the innate democratic nature of Nigerians that today, democracy is flourishing in the country adding that restructuring of the country as being demanded by some well-meaning Nigerians would further consolidate democracy and give greater impetus to the unity and development of the country.





According to him, restructuring of the country would lay a solid foundation for prosperity and self-reliant development across the country by introducing healthy competition among the constituent parts of the Federation based on the principle of comparative advantage.





The former Vice President described the late MKO Abiola, the leading personality of the June 12 struggle, as a national “hero and patriot” deserving of accolades and honour by Nigerians.

He called on the Federal Government to pay the necessary tribute to the late Mr. Abiola by naming a befitting national institution after him.