Chairmen, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, APC, Kogi West said, Thursday that his battle with the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has nothing to do with the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, Taofiq Isah, but for the governor to provide good governance for the people of the state.Senator Melaye, however, alleged that the governor was siphoning the State’s money under the guise of Caretaker Committees and has refused to conduct local government elections in the state. Speaking with Vanguard Thursday, Senator Melaye who noted that he was also fighting for Kogi workers and pensioners, however lamented that workers and pensioners in the state were suffering and dying, following what he described as governor Bello’s non-payment of 15-month salaries and pensions, adding, “Yahaya Bello collected N20bn from the Federal Government as bailout fund. Still, he refused to settle workers. He also collected N11bn from the Paris Club fund. Still, he refused to pay workers and pensioners.”He said, "All I am asking for is good governance."Senator Melaye also disclosed that he was fighting the governor because all the tertiary institutions including the State Polytechnic, College of Education and the University have been under lock and key for five months following the strike embarked on by the lecturers, and not because of the Administrator of Ijumu local government Area.According to him, Doctors in the State have also been on strike, just as he said that the governor should call off the strike and ask them to return to work, adding that he was having a running battle with governor Bello because the hospitals in the state are not equipped.Melaye said, “Children can no longer go to school. Tenants can no longer pay their house rent. Enough is enough! The people of Kogi State are tired of this government.“The advent of Yahaya Bello as governor and Taofiq Isah as local government administrator in the political history of Kogi State has brought this unfortunate socio-political paradigm shift.”