Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has given reasons the South East is the most marginalized region in Nigeria.Omokri said the marginalization of Igbos in Nigeria is no fictitious tale, stressing that marginalization can be seen in the way in which Aba and Nnewi have been treated.In a post on his Facebook, the United States based Pastor said the two areas in the South East are very productive but the government has turned a blind eye to the ingenuity of the people.Noting that for too long, unfair treatment has been meted out to Igbos in Nigeria, Omokri alleged that there is a deliberate attempt to under-develop the South East.The cleric said the Igbos are highly industrious, but manufacturing cities like Aba and Nnewi do not get the support required.He wrote: “If you do not believe that the Igbo are marginalized in Nigeria then visit Aba and Nnewi. There, Nigerians of Igbo origin manufacture (not assemble) all manner of products that begin from Letter A and end with letter Z.“In Aba alone, they produce 1 million pairs of shoes EVERYDAY (you read me right EVERYDAY). In Nnewi, they have more Manufacturing companies than they have in Nigeria’s largest geo political zone, the Northwest.“Yet, both Anambra or Abia do not have an airport even though their citizens are the heaviest commercial travelers in Nigeria BAR NONE!“Yet, some states with little to no commercial activity have not just an airport, but a fully functional international airport. Try explaining this to yourself without using the word marginalization!”