The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has given reasons why he puts the kingship crown of his land on his wife, an action many do not see as part of Yoruba culture.









Oba Akanbi is the only Yoruba Oba known to share the crown with his wife and people say it is a desecration of the tradition.

But speaking, the young monarch claimed he was functioning according to God’s revelations.

He explained, “I’m saying I was sent by God to make things right in what is called kingship and leadership and to show how the past, our history, was.

“My wife and I wanted to honour an event. It’s a great event. And that day when we were about to go, it was revealed to me: ‘Look at your side’ and I looked at my side and saw my wife.

“And it was said: ‘Look at her head; find a crown that you are not wearing and wear on her head the crown.

“That was how I gave her the crown. When God reveals something, I can’t refuse, I just have to do it, the same way Abraham was told to take his son, when he was already over 100 years old.

“Yes and also when I put the crown, God revealed to me that our progenitor normally crowned his own wife.”