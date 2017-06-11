The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been condemned for being responsible for why it was difficult for President Muhammadu Buhari to effect change in Nigeria in two years.









A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant, Mr. Kola Alabi, said the well permeated corruption perpetrated in 16 years of PDP’s reign in the country accounted for

why some Nigerians are still complaining that President Buhari has not fulfilled his electioneering promises.

Alabi, who hails from Ikere Ekiti in Ekiti South senatorial district, said the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun must hearken to the advocacy of some governorship aspirants that the party’s candidate must come from the south.

He said the measure would ensure equity and fair play in the governance of the state, stating that concentrating the governorship in the North and Central districts would cause disaffection among the people.

The APC chieftain spoke in Ikere Ekiti at the weekend during a chat with journalists where he commented on sundry issues bordering on the

future of the party in the state.

Ojo said the corruption level under the six years of President Goodluck Jonathan can’t be corrected in two years let alone the whole 16 years of alleged maladministration witnessed under the PDP reign.

“I believe in the restructuring of this country but this may not happen in two years considering the enormous destruction that was done to this country in 16 years. “The six years of President Jonathan alone was like a waste and cannot be corrected in two years. With all these Buhari’s restructuring should not be expected to manifest in two years but he has done creditably well. “In actual fact, the APC never knew Nigeria was this bad and what we are doing now is to review our electoral promises and find a way to meet them. We didn’t have in-depth knowledge of the rot in the system but with patience, we will get out of this mess”, he said. He promised that he would encourage farming, ICT education and open up Ekiti to industrialization to stem the tide of unemployment if given the opportunity to serve. Alabi also boasted that the economic recession, which had created the impression that the APC –led Federal Government has not made any substantial achievement won’t affect the party’s chance in the 2018 governorship poll. “Ekiti is landlocked and all I need to do as a governor is to open up the state to investors, make the environment friendly and work with neighbouring states for effective road network that will attract investors to state to develop the youth’s potentials”.

On the deafening agitations over zoning, Alabi said: “It will only be fair if we allow a southern person to become the governor. The North and Central have had their fair share of the governorship and the

time to show that Ekiti is homogeneous and believes in equity is in 2018 and our party leaders must support this.

“Though, our governor will not be for the southern people alone but there are so many people from the south who can lead Ekiti well , so it won’t be out of place to give us the chance”, he said.