Niger Delta ex-militants have urged the Federal Government to, as matter necessity, clear backlog of all unpaid monthly allowances owed them, as well as housing allowances promised them during the disarmament segment of the amnesty programme, saying they were running out of patience.National chairman, Phase II ex-militants, Mr Stephen Ebisinte, who spoke with newsmen, noted that the ex-agitators had worked hard to ensure sustainable peace in the region for the well-being of the nation without being fairly treated by the Federal Government.He noted that their monthly stipends had not been paid in the last six months which was not welcome by them and urged government to clear all outstanding arrears without further delay as such was not a good omen to the peace building process.He called on the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, to release approved funds to enable the Amnesty Office effect payment of the over-delayed outstanding arrears, stressing that such act of mistreatment “was not supposed to occur” when ex-militants have been working assiduously to maintain the peace in the region.He called on Federal Government to fulfil the promise of accommodations to ex-militants in the urban areas as well as the yearly housing allowances promised them.He said, “Many of us have nowhere to stay right now in town and are willing either to go back to the creeks or not since government has not fulfilled the accommodations promised us.”