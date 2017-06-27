Former Director of New Media of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju has taken a swipe at the Supreme Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu saying he does not have an iota of respect for the IPOB leader and that he would not allow Mr. Kanu to create another problem for the future Nigerian children just like former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ex-Head of state, General Yakubu Gowon and the Ex-late Biafran leader, Gen. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu have done.In a series of tweets, Mr. Adeyanju also said that he won’t continue to watch Kanu and his Biafran supporters insult other tribes and their religion but will speak up to condemn any such insult even those targeted at the Igbos.Prince Adeyanju said this while reacting to an alleged video showing the IPOB leader Mazi Kanu addressing a crowed of Biafrans in front of his father’s compound and saying, “Anyone against Biafra will not be alive.” “We are starting with Anambra come November this year. There will be no governorship election in Anambra State. In 2019, the whole of Biafra land will not vote for any President. There will be no Senator, there will be no House of Reps, there will be no House of Assembly and there will be no councillorship elections in Biafra land if they (federal government) fail to call for a referendum,” Mazi Kanu was quoted saying. But Mr. Adeyanju who took to the offensive at such comments also condemned the IPOB leader for asking Easterners to boycott the coming Governorship elections in Anambra state.According to him, “Can you imagine this boy. Inasmuch as I am in support of self-actualization, I don’t have an iota respect for Nnamdi Kanu. The guy is just a whimp! I can’t continue to watch Kanu & his followers insult other people’s tribes & religion. If anyone insults the Igbos I will condemn him too.”“Those who divided Nigeria along ethnic lines in the past are wrong and they got us in this mess. Those who also do same today are wrong.”However, the Ex-Director of new media for PDP said he supported the restructuring of Nigeria especially to give an Igbo man a chance to become president of Nigeria saying equity in Nigeria will only start when an Igbo man emerges president of the country.“I have always supported Igbo Presidency & will always continue to. I can never understand a situation where the Igbo man can’t be president.“Our generation must solve all the marginalization the Igbos have experienced in Nigeria after the Biafra war. I support Igbo Presidency” “Equity starts from an Igbo man becoming president. Then the rest will follow. Then restructuring, etc.”