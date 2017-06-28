BGN also faulted the alleged statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo that then Nigerian Military government did not plan to wipe out the entire Biafrans in the 1967 to 1970 Nigeria Biafra Civil war, but rather, it was a brotherly war to retain the Biafrans in Nigeria.BGN in a statement by its leader Mr. Innocent Orji, made available to NE through its Public Relations Officer, Mazi Okoro Ruben, said “we will accept Obasanjo’s apology and Osinbajo’s appeal on condition that they resurrect all Biafran children starved to death, and all our parents, our over six million Biafran civilians, soldiers and heroes, killed during the Nigerian Biafra war and those killed in recent agitations and still being kill up to date.”“We totally and vehemently reject all apologies and calls for us to drop Biafra agitation, it is too late for us to listen to you all making the calls, unless you will miraculously resurrect all our 6 million Biafran civilians, especially our children whom you starved to death and all our parents, including gallant Biafran soldiers and heroes killed and still being killed till date by Nigerian government.“We wonder how the Federal Government of Nigeria will convince us that they are sincerely regretting the civil war, need Igbo in Nigeria after the genocidal war against Biafrans from 1967 to 1970, while they are still incarcerating our 22 Biafra freedom agitators at Onitsha, and Awka prisons since over ten years now and are still waging court war against IPOB leader Mazi Kanu and other IPOB members held at Kuje prisons Abuja.“You better allow us to separate and go our ways peacefully; through conducting referendum to be supervised by the United Nations, so that Nigeria will have peace, that is the only panacea to all these self determination agitation going on now in Nigeria.” BGN and however thanked all citizens and the Indigenes People of Biafra, all tribes of Ijaw, Itshekiris, Isokos, Efiks Ibibos, Urhobos, Ogonis, Ogojas, Calabaris, Izons, Igedes, Igalas, Kiamas and Igbos, in the former Eastern Nigeria, for observing the Sit-at-home order by the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.“You all made us the Biafra agitators proud by your total compliance worldwide on May 30th2017 Sit-at-home call by the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and if truth is to be told, the Sit-at-home is sufficient to us as our own last Biafra referendum result, what we need is sovereign state of Biafra.”He lashed out on those who are calling for the re-arrest of Mr. Kanu describing them as “mischievous funny and jokers of the years” warning that any more action against Kanu and other Biafra agitators will lead to pathetic and regrettable situations for Nigeria and its leaders.