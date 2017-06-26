The Christian Association of Nigeria has said that it suspects foul play and sabotage in the fire incident at the House on the Rock church in Abuja on Sunday.Property worth millions of naira was reportedly destroyed by fire at the church located on James Wolfesen Drive along Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory.After assessing the extent of damage at the church, the National President, Youth Wing, CAN, Engr. David Kadzai, in a telephone interview with our correspondent, alleged that the fire was “not an ordinary incident but a case of sabotage.”He said, “From what we have gathered so far, it is clear that renovation work was ongoing in the church but there was no work on the site on that Sunday when the incident occurred. Also, there was no trace of any electrical fault before now. But suddenly people discovered the fire and they couldn’t tell what was the cause.“The question we are asking now is, why the fire on a Sunday? Having assessed the situation, I am meant to say that we suspect some form of foul play because this incident happened on a Sunday when the saboteurs must have thought of unleashing a blow on the church members.”When asked to state the alleged saboteurs, Kadzai replied, “There are people who are sabotaging the efforts of the church in Nigeria. These persons are saboteurs and perhaps they may be ones who are culpable in this incident. There have been some orchestrated attacks on churches in Nigeria, whether it is this one or not.”On whether the group had received any official report from the police to buttress their claims, Kadzai replied in the negative.