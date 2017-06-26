Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has called on Nigerian Muslims to pray for an end to divisive comments threatening the existence of the country.A statement by the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, on Sunday, said the lessons of the one-month Ramadan fast should not be lost on Muslims in the country.He called on Muslims to pray for the redemption of Nigeria from the brink of socio-economic crisis.The governor said, “Ramadan fasting has come to an end and we are grateful to God for this. We wish to admonish our people on the need to sustain the higher moral altitude they attained while the fasting lasted. The point is that this is needed for Nigeria to navigate the current turbulent waters and achieve stability.“It is our belief that the current tension associated with unending hate speeches and threats in our country can be resolved through prayers. We, therefore, need prayers to keep Nigeria a united, prosperous entity and we can only do this if we rededicate ourselves to God,”Also, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming July 8 Osun-West senatorial district election, Senator Mudashiru Husain, has called on Muslims in particular and Nigerians, in general, to take advantage of the spiritual rebirth that Ramadan represents to promote love, peace and justice as well as reflect on the importance of unity in the country.A statement issued by Hussein on Sunday urged Muslims in the state and across the nation to pursue peace at all times.He said, “Let’s tolerate one another, work together and be able to harness our abundant resources as a progressive nation. We cannot achieve much with unnecessary disharmony. What Nigerians need now is to move forward.”Let us seize this opportunity to pray for peace, unity and progress of our fatherland, President Buhari’s health and the state government of Osun to be able to lead us to better days ahead.Meanwhile, the Osun State House of Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, Najeem Salaam, has felicitated with Muslims on the celebration of the Eid-al-Fitri festival, urging them to retain the lessons of Ramadan, which are patience, perseverance, benevolence and love to one another.In a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Assembly said that the successful completion of Ramadan fasting had deepened the faith and piety of believers.