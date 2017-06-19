South Africa forward Themba Zwane who starred in their 2-0 win over Nigeria says Bafana Bafana have shown the rest of the world how to beat the senior national team of Nigeria.The midfielder struck the woodwork twice in the game said South Africa could have won the game by more goals as the 2-0 scoreline didn’t justify their dominace in the game played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.He said their tactics of hitting Nigeria on the counter paid off, and insist that teams playing Nigeria who are to take on Cameroon next in the World Cup 2018 Qualifiers can borrow a leaf from their game plan.“Upon our arrival at the airport there in Nigeria, some of the locals told us that we must forget about the possibility of beating their senior national team, especially at home. They told us that we were going to lose that encounter.“That alone was the motivation for us to do well in that match. We also had a proper game plan. The coach told us to always maintain shape at the back and catch them on the counter. And we did that pretty well.”