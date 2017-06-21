The Anambra State APGA Secretary, Mr Tony Ifeanya has said party faithful, including the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, have the right to use late Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu’s name for campaign as he is the founding father of the party.He made this declaration following a publication by the Ken Emeakayi led faction of PDP, Anambra State, that said the Governor should stop using Ojukwu’s name for campaign, describing the publication as misconstrued, ill-motivated and shadow -chasing.Ifeanya said: “Ojukwu is the founding father of APGA in Nigeria and its first and only presidential candidate. Granted that our founder is dead, does it stop his party from calling his name while keeping his legacies and dreams for Ndigbo alive? What Ken Emeakayi is saying can be likened to asking Chukwuma Azikiwe to stop using the name, Azikiwe or asking Mandela’s son to stop answering his father’s name.“We have no apologies as we are doing what he passed on to us as good ambassadors of the Igbo nation. Most importantly, APGA governors, from Peter Obi to Chief Willie Obiano have done Anambra State proud by progressively developing all sectors of the economy simultaneously to the joy and admiration of Anambra people. Willie Obiano will forever be remembered for steering the ship of Anambra State out of the current economic recession and keeping the boat afloat while some others are sinking.”Meanwhile, the party’s state secretary also reiterated that Anambra state belongs to APGA as he implored APC to stop boasting about producing the state governor next year. “APC, as a party, has failed Nigerians woefully. If they cannot manage the centre with all the resources at their disposal, how can they manage Anambra State which is a non-oil producing state?”Quoting former CBN Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, during the 3rd Anniversary of Governor Obiano in office, he said: “If it is not broken why fix it?”He declared that Obiano’s second term is assured due to his current level of performance.