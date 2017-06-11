The Police Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, has given an update on the murder case of 42 year old preacher, Eunice Elisha, who was hacked to death while she was preaching in Abuja on July 9th 2016.





“I won’t tell you that. We cannot manufacture suspects. You know that in murder related cases, and all capital related offences, it usually takes years. At times the suspect may be resting and feeling that they have escaped successfully, but I can tell you that investigation is ongoing and has gone far. You know that the family has relocated. It took a lot of time to get the husband of the deceased to come and testify, after the case was brought here. The matter is being investigated and we will get results very soon. The head of the investigation team is right here. Even the Ministry of Justice is involved. You can keep checking on us” he said