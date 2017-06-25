WATCH VIDEO: I Haven’t Had Any Contact With Evans In Years – Father 12:15 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria, Videos A+ A- Print Email Mr. Stephen Onwuamadike, the father of the caught notorious kidnap kingpin in an interview with the Channels Tv, opined that out of his eleven children, Evans is the only person that remained incommunicado with him. Watch and listen to him below Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.