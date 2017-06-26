The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has told Nigerians to vote out their president, if they are not happy with his administration and retain him if they are pleased with him.









He stated this in an interview aired on The Osasu Show.

The monarch said that the electorates have not realized the power they have and urged them to be organized.

When asked what government must do to better the lot of the Nigerian youth, the Ooni replied: “Why must it be government, government? Who is government? It is the people that are behind the government.

“If you are not happy with your president, you go for another election, and you will vote your president out. If you are happy with your president, you will continue with that government for them to be in power.

“Truth be told, we Nigerians don’t know our power yet. We don’t know our voting power, yet. Until we know it, we won’t stop complaining, especially the youth. Once we know it, we won’t complain again.

“My school of thought is let us, first of all, organise ourselves and let us talk positively about this country. Let us stop derogatory, hate speeches. Things that will continue to divide everybody further.”