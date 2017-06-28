These videos are from Nnamdi Kanu's house this morning. IPOB supporters in their numbers are gathered there singing "All we are saying, give us Biafra".
Watch the videos as shared by media personality, Kadaria Ahmed.
Watch videos below:
Happenning Right Now in Umuahia in front of Nnamdi Kanu's House a stonethrow away from Governor Ikpeazu and Government House pic.twitter.com/MntwLPIWNk— Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) June 28, 2017
I an in Umuahia and this is the scene right now outside Nnamdi Kanu's for those asking if this is today. @Chxta pic.twitter.com/z4qTu9Gs9W— Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) June 28, 2017
June 28, 2017
