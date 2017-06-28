 Videos: See the crowd currently gathered in front of Nnamdi Kanu's house in Umuahia | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
These videos are from Nnamdi Kanu's house this morning. IPOB supporters in their numbers are gathered there singing "All we are saying, give us Biafra".


Watch the videos as shared by media personality, Kadaria Ahmed.


Watch videos below:



