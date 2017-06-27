 VIDEO: Tonto Dikeh celebrates the final dissolution of her marriage to Churchill. | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
As news of the final dissolution of Tonto Dikeh’s marriage to her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill filtered in; the actress took to her instagram page to celebrate it.
Recall, that we had earlier on reported that Churchill’s family stormed the actress family house in Rivers State, to demand a refund of the bride price they paid when their son came to ask for Tonto’s hand in marriage. (read HERE)
Tonto Dikeh  posted a video on her Instagram page, which many has linked to celebrating the dissolution of her marriage.
Here’s the caption the video came with;

“The joy was indescribable •••
#celeratingmyhappiness #celebratingLife#Davids Dance #VictoryDance”
