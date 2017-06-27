As news of the final dissolution of Tonto Dikeh’s marriage to her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill filtered in; the actress took to her instagram page to celebrate it.

Recall, that we had earlier on reported that Churchill’s family stormed the actress family house in Rivers State, to demand a refund of the bride price they paid when their son came to ask for Tonto’s hand in marriage. (read HERE

Tonto Dikeh posted a video on her Instagram page, which many has linked to celebrating the dissolution of her marriage.





Here’s the caption the video came with;

“The joy was indescribable •••

#celeratingmyhappiness #celebratingLife#Davids Dance #VictoryDance”

The joy was indescribable ••• #celeratingmyhappiness #celebratingLife #Davids Dance #VictoryDance A post shared by Tonto•Charity•Dikeh (@tontolet) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Watch video below: