The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) today discharged Saraki for lack of evidence to continue with the case and dismissed all 18 charges filed against him by the Federal Government.The two-panel tribunal headed by Justice Danladi Umar held that FG failed to prove essential elements of all the allegations it levelled against Saraki.The CCT also held that no reasonable tribunal would convict a defendant on the evidence led by the prosecution through its four witnesses.Here's a video of Saraki, Dino Melaye and his supporters jubilating shortly after the CCT Trial in Abuja today.