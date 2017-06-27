VIDEO: Hundreds gather to hail Nnamdi Kanu as he visits Ijaw elders council in Port-Harcourt 10:58 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria, Videos A+ A- Print Email The video below shows leader of the Indigenous People of Bifra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu being hailed thunderously when he visited the Ijaw Elders’Council in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state on Tuesday. WATCH VIDEO BELOW... Share to:
