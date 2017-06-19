A mild drama occurred in Ajao Estate, a neighborhood in Ikeja area of Lagos State, as residents prevented officials of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, IEDC, from disconnecting them from public power supply.

In a video, the residents could be seen preventing IEDC officials from climbing ladders attached to some of the electric poles in the area.

A man with a public address system identified as Barrister U. Okafor could be seen chanting the popular solidarity song, while another could be heard chanting abusive songs at the officials who stood helpless.

The seemingly aggrieved resident could be seen asking residents of the neighborhood to come out and prevent officials from disconnecting the area.

He also charged the security operatives attached to the officials to ask IEDC workers to return back as they will not be allowed to carry out their duty.

Alongside the officials were armed unconventional police officers, who watched as the aggrieved residents prevented IEDC officials from carrying out their duty.

Okafor said, “Tell them to go back, we are not like Agejungle, we will not assault them but they will not carry out any operation here.

“You give us two hours of light every day and now you are here to disconnect? We will not allow it.”

Another aggrieved resident could be heard singing in Yoruba, “Ko ni da fun awon NEPA, we shall always fight for our right.”

An eyewitness, Franc Nnanna, alleged that the armed officers later took the protesters to Ajao Estate Police station.

“When the saw the level of resistance, they had to go to Ajao Estate police station to bring some policemen to arrest the people stopping them from disconnecting the electricity,” the source said.





Watch video here…



