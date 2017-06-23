The Supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said that Bayelsa is part of Igbo and being that one of the region’s founding fathers, Late Ken Saro-Wiwa equally supported the cause of Biafra, then Bayelsa is not South-South but Biafran. Kanu who was joined by his father to welcome some Biafran supporters from Bayelsa also said that the Igbo man is more related to the Nkwere man from Bayelsa than a person from Maiduguri.He also said that Nigeria will return to the original state where it was before the coming of the whites who amalgamated her.Watch video below...