FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has described VAR as “the future of modern football”, despite mixed reactions during this year’s Confederations Cup.The video referral system has come under criticisms, following a couple of decisions during group games in Russia over the last three days.Portugal saw a goal disallowed for offside in their 2-2 draw with Mexico, while Eduardo Vargas had a strike ruled out for Chile against Cameroon for the same offence despite video replays showing he was onside.There was another debatable incident in Germany’s match with Australia in Sochi on Monday, when Tomi Juric’s finish was allowed to stand despite arguments of handball.“I am extremely happy with VAR so far,” Infantino said in a statement.“We have seen how video assistance has helped referees to make the correct decisions. This is what VAR is all about.“The VAR tests during this Confederations Cup are also helping us to improve the processes and fine-tune communication. What fans have been waiting for over so many years is finally happening. This is a milestone tournament. Video Assistant Refereeing is the future of modern football.”