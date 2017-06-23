Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe has completed a move to Chinese club Beijing Enterprises.The forward — who was released by the Black Cats following their relegation from the Premier League — moves to the second-tier side in China and will be available as soon as he regains his match fitness.Having been signed by David Moyes, the former Everton striker scored three goals in 18 Premier League appearances for Sunderland but missed a chunk of the season with a knee injury.Anichebe joins fellow Nigerian Leke James at his new club who sit 11th in the 16-team China League One."We are delighted with the signing of Victor, who played in the Premier League. It’s a positive development for our whole club,” said head coach Gao Hongbo.“Victor hasn’t trained on the pitch since the Premier League season ended, so it may take a while for him to integrate into our team. We have to be patient with him."The club are still reeling following the sudden death of former Newcastle midfielder Cheikh Tiote, who he suffered a heart attack during a training session last month.