An unmarried American preacher, Desiree Allen, who got pregnant with twins after engaging in premarital sex with her fiancé, has said that worse things happen in the church leadership.









Pastor Allen serves as the pastor of arts and spiritual formation of First Corinthian Baptist Church in New York City, as well as the director of Harlem’s The Dream Center.

She said she was proud of her pregnancy and would continue to stand on the pulpit to talk about the danger of sin.

Miss Allen, in a long account she shared on her blog, noted that some top members of her church drink, engage in hard drugs, have sex outside marriage and so forth, but people don’t frown at those acts.