



Female security agent at the University of Maiduguri was feared death and three others injured when persons suspected to be Boko Haram suicide bombers launched an attack on the institution last night.The explosions occurred around 10:23 pm on Sunday killing the two female bombers.Spokesperson of the institution, Professor Danjuma Gambo of the department of masscommunication told BBC Hausa that the explosions occurred in three different locations, two in the university.He said ‘’the first female bomber targeted the security operatives when she detonated the bomb strapped on her body. One of the security agents died on the spot and three others were rushed to the hospital with various degrees of injuries. The second bomber entered through the eastern end of the institution but was sighted by the security agents and was shot’’He, however, said the third explosion went off far from the university.Gambo blamed recent attacks on the university on its expansive land mass part of which is still unfenced.