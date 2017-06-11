Former British Chancellor, George Osborne has reacted to the devastating loss British prime minister, Theresa May, suffered in the UK election.









He said her days in Downing Street were numbered and wondered why she is sitting tight in office when she had lost her popularity.

Osborne stated that the electorate spoke clearly and that Theresa May should toe the honourable path by leaving office.

“Theresa May is a dead woman walking. It is just how long she is going to remain on death row,” Osborne, told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“I think we will know very shortly. We could easily get to the middle of next week and it all collapses for her.”

Already, Theresa May has received the permission of Queen Elizabeth II to put together a minority government.

She said afterward: “As we’re the party that won the most seats and most votes we are the only party in a position to form a government.

“The key finance, foreign, Brexit, interior and defense ministers would remain unchanged.

“We would be backed by a small Northern Irish party after we lost an election gamble days before launching talks on Britain’s departure from the European Union.”