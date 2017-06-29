The Government of the United Kingdom on Thursday deported 28 Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences.The Nigerians were sent back home barely 48 hours after 23 Nigerians were also deported from Spain and five days after another batch of 34 were jointly deported by the governments of Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Belgium and Hungary.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fresh batch of deportees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 12.13 p.m.Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to NAN.Alabi said the deportees, comprising 21 males and seven females, were brought back aboard a chartered Titanic Airways aircraft with registration number AWC-761/2.He said they were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, and the Police.Also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.NAN gathered that the deportees were profiled by the immigration authorities and were each given a stipend to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.