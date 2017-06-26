After 13 years of enriching Nigerian, Popular TV game show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire will be going off air indefinitely.The suspension of the programme was announced on Sunday in a series of tweets on the show’s official Twitter page, @WWTBAM.Though details behind the indefinite suspension are still unclear, reports said the game’s major sponsor, MTN Nigeria, had pulled out.“Goodbyes are tough, aren’t they? @frankedoho ‘s final words as #WWTBAM begins a hiatus today is filled with so much emotions,” the tweet read.“Unfortunately, tonight’s episode is our last- for now. #WWTBAM is going on a temporal break.”