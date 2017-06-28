After months of bitter media exchange, nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s marriage to Olakunle Churchill was finally annulled yesterday with the return of the bride price by the actress family to Churchill.

The actress later took to her instagram page to celebrate the dissolution and later addressed trolls who insulted her for celebrating the end of her marriage.

According to her, she’s never going to reply ‘negative comments and vibes, as she has had her own fair share of clapbacks’.

Here’s what she wrote;

“ATTENTION::: I get to See some awful comments and I am here to say I will never reply to any negative or Bad vibes…I have had my own fair share of Clapbacks,Saucey with rice replies in the past and Believe me I have grown Up so much I wouldn’t elude such SADNESS and classlessness again.. Please if you have nothing positive to say I advice you restrain from my page,PLEASE.. I mean you can insult me in your hearts and minds but not on my page and still put me through the stress of blocking and deleting…C’Mooon Thats brutal..

It’s said that you can’t give what you don’t have “I DONT HAVE HATE,Nor clapbacks or nasty reply So I can’t give you that… All I can how ever give you is LOVE.. #KINGTONTO #Radical for Jesus” Regardless I Love you all with the Love of God#KINGTONTO #Radical for Jesus”

Meanwhile, Tonto Dikeh is still insisting that she gave her estranged hubby, Oladunni Olakunle money to pay her bride price when they got married in August 2015. One of her fans/friends, by the name cutie juls, put up an argument on her page this morning saying that Tonto Dikeh couldn't have lied that she gave Churchill money for him to pay her bride price.



