Founded by Queen Wuraola Ogunwusi of Ile-Ife, the #1in3Africa Campaign is a call to action to spread awareness to end domestic violence and sexual abuse against women across the continent.A walk was organized in Lagos today and it started from Awolowo Road by Falomo Roundabout. Zonal Police P.R.O, SP Dolapo Badmus, Foluke Daramola and also Domestic violence victims; Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe were present during the walk. See more photos after the cut...
Home » Latest News in Nigeria » Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, Dolapo Badmus, Foluke Daramola, others join Olori Wuraola on a walk in Lagos to campaign against Domestic Violence
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.