 Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe, Dolapo Badmus, Foluke Daramola, others join Olori Wuraola on a walk in Lagos to campaign against Domestic Violence
Founded by Queen Wuraola Ogunwusi of Ile-Ife, the #1in3Africa Campaign is a call to action to spread awareness to end domestic violence and sexual abuse against women across the continent.
A walk was organized in Lagos today and it started from Awolowo Road by Falomo Roundabout. Zonal Police P.R.O, SP Dolapo Badmus, Foluke Daramola and also Domestic violence victims; Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Aigbe were present during the walk. See more photos after the cut...




