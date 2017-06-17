Following reports and viral photos which showed Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh showing up at son’s school Father’s day celebration dressed like a man, her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill has reacted to this with a cryptic message.









Dropping a message on the IG photo he shared which reads, ‘Don’t play the victim to circumstances you created’, Olakunle Churchill wrote;

“It’s cruel and it’s unfair.

You are lying to yourself because you seek comfort. Well comfort is overrated. You are lying to yourself because you are scared of the unknown. But you must stop. To continue lying will eat away at your soul, causing you untold amounts of future pain.

A lie is something that you make yourself believe in order to make life a little easier. A lie is a paradigm under which you operate to avoid pain. A lie will destroy you, inside and out. A lie is something you want to believe because to consider the opposite would hurt your ego.

Sometimes the difference between a lie and the truth can be subtle. Sometimes your brain will try to “logically” trick you into believing a lie. I cannot give you a definitive guide on how to differentiate between the two; I am not you and I do not understand your specific circumstances, motivations, and desires. I can, however, give you some tips to guide you to make decisions that will serve you well.

DM me for guidelines”

Well, Tonto Dikeh has fired back at her husband and explained why she appeared at her son King Andre Olakunle’s school to celebrate Father’s Day dressed as a man and according to her, her act goes a long way to show her son Andre how much he will never feel left out or unloved.





In a post she shared on her IG page, Tonto said:





“GREATNESS DOESNT HAVE A COLOUR,WEIGHT,HEIGHT,SEX OR AGE.IT ONLY HAS PASSION,EFFORT,FOCUS AND THE HEART TO SUCCEED..YOU ARE GREATNESS MY CHILD.

Happy 14months my Angel,No need for long episodes..

yesterday goes a long way to show you how much you will never feel left out or Unloved..My blood is yours, My heart YOU stole easily,My strength,Prayers and energy Are all yours.

I Love you My Life,My Ace,MY SON😍😍 #KINGY#14months #Love #Son #Motherhood#Parenting”

Tonto has had custody of her son since her marriage to her estranged husband, Oladunni Olakunle Churchill, crashed.







