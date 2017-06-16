Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh surely doesn’t want her son, King Andre to feel the absence of his dad! She showed up at his school dressed up as a man for father’s day celebration.
She shared a video of pictures from the event and wrote;
“JUICY MAN’s(KINGY) School father’s day celebration today.. I Showed Up For my Son.. #PROUD MOTHER #KINGTONTO #KINGY #CHAMPIONS #I AM BLESSED #I AM A WOMAN,I AM STRONG,I AM BLACK AND I AM PROUD OF THESE..”
Her estranged husband, Churchill claims he has not had access to their son since she left him. More photos below…
Watch the video:
She male abi? Why is your breast still hanging on your chest?ReplyDelete
No matter what your not the father you can only perform the duty of a mother and pls bring your child in a right way so that when he grow up he not also think that a man can dress like a woman to become bobrisky