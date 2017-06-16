 Tonto Dikeh dressed like a man for her son’s father’s day celebration at school (PHOTOS) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh surely doesn’t want her son, King Andre to feel the absence of his dad! She showed up at his school dressed up as a man for father’s day celebration.

She shared a video of pictures from the event and wrote;

“JUICY MAN’s(KINGY) School father’s day celebration today.. I Showed Up For my Son.. #PROUD MOTHER #KINGTONTO #KINGY #CHAMPIONS #I AM BLESSED #I AM A WOMAN,I AM STRONG,I AM BLACK AND I AM PROUD OF THESE..”

Her estranged husband, Churchill claims he has  not had access to their son since she left him. More photos below…


  1. She male abi? Why is your breast still hanging on your chest?
    No matter what your not the father you can only perform the duty of a mother and pls bring your child in a right way so that when he grow up he not also think that a man can dress like a woman to become bobrisky

