FILE PHOTO: Jungle justice in Nigeria

There was tension at Ikorodu, Lagos, on Friday following the murder of three suspected members of ritual gang, Badoo, and an alleged cultist.The suspected Badoo members were hacked to death at Ogijo, Igbo-Oluwo area of Ikorodu.It was gathered that the suspected cultist was caught by angry residents after his gang stormed a community and shot sporadically.While the cultists who rode in a bus fled at the sight of a mob, one of their members was caught and hacked to death.According to residents, the Igbo-Oluwo Badoo suspects were caught around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, while trying to break into an apartment near a gas station.It was gathered that the suspects applied engine oil on their body.An eyewitness, Fatai Odulana, said some of the residents, who kept vigil, raised alarm when they noticed strange movements in the area.