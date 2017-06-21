Thousands of pro-Biafra agitators yesterday gathered at the compound of the leader and founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.In a video gone viral on social media, thousands of people with Biafran flag were shouting “Give us Biafra! Give us Biafra! Give us Biafra!”Recall that the IPOB leader had earlier, while addressing IPOB members, declared that anyone who insists Biafra will not be achieved will die.The crowd was also heard singing, “All we are saying, give us Biafra. We need Biafra.”See video below…