Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, Sunday, lambasted those clamouring for the division of Nigeria, saying “They will be disappointed.”The governor stated this in his goodwill message to Musilims celebrating Eid–El–Kabir, in a release issued to newsmen in Owerri, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo. According to Okorocha, for Nigeria to be great it has to pass through “certain challenges.” He also said he was optimistic that after the troubles that the country would come out “stronger and more united.”As captured by the release, “As Muslims in the country and in Imo state, in particular join their Muslim brothers and Sisters all over the World to Celebrate Eid – El – Kabir. “The Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has called for serious prayers for the oneness and progress of the nation, than they had done in the Past. “What we need now are prayers for the leaders and for genuine love among Nigerians irrespective of their tribes and religion, with honest prayers, the nation would come out stronger and more United from its current challenges.“No nation had achieved greatness and prosperity without going through certain challenges in the process and concluded that Nigeria’s case would not be different.“Those expecting that the country will divide will be disappointed and Nigerians should begin to see light at the end of the tunnel for the nation’s economic and political growth. “This is not the right time for hate speeches or to apportion blame for any reason against one another, but time for tolerance and understanding among Nigerians. “We pray for President Mohammadu Buhari and all the Muslims in the country a memorable Eid-El-Kabir.”