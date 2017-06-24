Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that those that want Igbo people to leave the North are “playing with fire”.





Fani-Kayode, who has always taken sides with people from the South-East, said this on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Those calling for the expulsion of Igbo from the north are suffering from a blood lust and are under a demonic influence. Playing with fire,” he wrote.

Recall that on Friday, Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), claimed that the person behind the quit notice issued to Igbos living in the North, resides in Lagos.