The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, Worldwide, on Tuesday declared that the South-East zone will not accept any alternative in 2019 except a president of Igbo extraction.





Rising from its meeting in Enugu, the group said it has activated all her machineries towards the actualization of the project.

In a communique issued after the meeting, which was signed by the Secretary General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, he said Ndigbo would no longer play second fiddle in Nigeria politics.

He described as a sheer injustice and hatred “a situation where no Igbo has been allowed close to the seat of power for decades of years, whereas other geo-political zones have been taking turns either as military or civilian presidents.

“More annoying is the fact that the North, a major beneficiary in this direction has bluntly refused to heed the call for restructuring, which has been identified as the panacea to the many socio-political problems plaguing the nation.

“Besides, they have also not only continued to express disdain over the demand for Biafra by IPOB and MASSOB, but has also ordered Ndigbo out of the North based on these agitations.

“One now wonders why Ndigbo will continued to be treated in this manner. ‎Two days the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had re-echoed the fact that Nigeria is in a marriage. He was quoted as saying: ‘Our nation has been in marriage for a while now. Sometimes, there are quarells within that marriage. Sometimes there is disagreement. What is important is that you must remain together. You must remain united.’

“It does appear from the above that Ndigbo have perpetually remained the sacrificial lamb to keep this forced marriage together. They have remained victims of an abusive marriage, often beaten, cheated by the husband.

“We have resolved today that this grave injustice cannot continue. It is Igbo presidency in 2019 with a Vice President from the North or nothing.

“We are not ready any longer be treated with levity and disdain in this country and for that we are calling on all Igbo sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora to key into this project.”