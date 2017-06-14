A teenager has been charged with murder after killing a man who allegedly tried to rape her.









The 17-year-old had allegedly stabbed to death a 21-year-old man who tried to rape her after overpowering him during a struggle between the two in South Africa.

Police said: “She was on her way to a local tavern when she was allegedly attacked by the deceased and fought back.”

As she is considered a minor under South African law she cannot be named, but she has been arraigned before a Leneyene Magistrate’s Court where she is expected to say she acted in self-defence.

She will be assigned a councillor and social worker to help her with the case.





Pleas of self-defence in South Africa require the defendant to prove there were extenuating circumstances where killing was the only option available.

The country has one of the highest incidences of rape in the world with more than 60,000 cases every year

The court case is set to resume today, 14th June.