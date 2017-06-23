Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba says he is in a state of shock following the death of his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Sylvanus Giwa.He, however, extolled Giwa, describing him as a great professional, who would be greatly missed.“Giwa was a hard working professional, who stood firmly by the good ideas of his career in the interest of the society,” said the governor in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Hassan Mijinyawa.Ishaku, who condoled with the family of the media aide and the people of the state over the loss, prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.The late Giwa, a former General Manager of Taraba Television, died on Friday at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.