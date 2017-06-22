Nigerians took to Google last week to know more about the wife and other family members of suspected notorious kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onuamadike (aka Evans).Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Anglophone West Africa, Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, made this known in Lagos on Thursday.Kola-Ogunlade said that issues on superstar, Beyonce’s twins, the London fire and the Confederation Cup also trended on Google Search.The one-week search started from June 16 and ended on June 22, according to Kola-Ogunlade.He noted that the suspected kidnapper was arrested on June 11.“Many people searched for news around this issue using terms ‘Evans the kidnapper’s wife’, ‘Evans’ wife and kids’, ‘Evans kidnapper’ and ‘Evan’s wife’,’’ he said.Kola-Ogunlade said that Father’s Day message from Bill Clinton’s black son also trended on Google search.He said that the self-proclaimed love child of Bill Clinton, Danney Williams, resurfaced on popular social network, Twitter, with a Father’s Day message for the former United States President.Kola-Ogunlade said that Williams wrote: “Though you abandoned me and only took care of Chelsea, I still want to thank you for giving me life. Happy Father’s Day @billClinton.“I am not looking for sympathy or welfare; I just wish you didn’t forget about me @billclinton. #BillClintonSon #ClintonKid.”The manager said that Nigerians, who were looking for good messages to send to their fathers, searched Google for Father’s Day messages.He said that people searched for ‘Father’s Day 2017’, ‘Father’s Day text message’, ‘Father’s Day message from son’ and ‘Father’s Day message from daughter’.On Beyonce’s twin’s, Kola-Ogunlade noted that Beyonce was reported to have given recently and thought to still be in hospital.According to him, the, Beyonce and Jay-Z had been rumoured to be expecting twins.“People searched Google using the search terms ‘Beyonce twins’, ‘Beyonce news’, ‘jay Z’ and ‘Beyonce net worth’,’’ he said.Kola-Ogunlade said that the London hotel’s fire also topped Google search last week.He noted that at least 79 people were dead or missing following the fire that tore through the 24-story Grenfell Tower in London on June 14.He said that the Google Search terms for the fire included ‘London tower fire’ and ‘London tower fire outbreak’.The manager added that Nigerian’s searched for information on Confederation Cup to be hosted by Russia this year.“Google search terms on this topic are ‘Confederations Cup, 2017’, ‘Confederations Cup fixtures’, ‘FIFA Confederations Cup 2017’, ‘FIFA Confederations Cup fixtures’ and ‘CAF Confederations Cup’,’’ he said.