The Federal Government on Tuesday arraigned five men accused of kidnapping some pupils and members of staff of a school in Isheri, Ogun State, on January 13, 2017, and another six victims along the Ikorodu Expressway, Lagos, on December 16, 2016.The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had, on June 1, 2017, charged the five alleged abductors before the Federal High Court in Abuja after taking over the case from the police.The charges were signed on behalf of the AGF by an Assistant Chief State Counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Aminu Alilu.Those named as defendants in the case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/85/2017, are Bekewei Agbojule (aka Asari), Egbasimokumo Ayeomi (aka Effiong), Godspower Olopele, Toki Okuba and Super Allen Baye (aka Yanga).Three of the defendants –Agbojule, Ayeomi and Baye ­ ­– were said to be from the Ijaw community of Arogbo town in the riverine area of Ondo State while the two others – Olopele and Okuba – were said to be residents of Ikorodu, Lagos State and Isheri in Ogun State, respectively.The prosecution described the acts of hostage taking and receiving of ransoms which the defendants were accused of as acts of terrorism punishable by life imprisonment under the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013.