A suspected member of the cult group, Badoo, was apprehended around 2am at Igbo-Oluwo Estate Gate, Lowa, Ikorodu this morning and was burnt to death by a mob at Jumofak Bus Stop, Ikorodu, close to Igbo-Oluwo.
According to residents of the community, the suspect who was stark naked, was about to enter a compound when he was sighted by members of the community's vigilante group who pursued and apprehended him.
Pleas to hand him over to the police fell on deaf ears as members of the community who were angry over the repeated killings carried out by members of the secret cult in their community, descended on him by beating him to a pulp and then setting his body on fire.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.