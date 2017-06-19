The fight against crime and criminality in Delta State got a boost on Monday, June 19 as a suspected armed robber shot dead his colleague simply identified as Obus along Ometan road in Warri at about 6am, Daily post reports.

It was gathered that the deceased armed robber was shot by his colleague while exchanging gunfire with police after being chased by a combined patrol team from “B” Division.

He was rushed by the police to the Warri Central Hospital for treatment where he gave up the ghost due to the injuries he sustained.

The police also recovered a locally made pistol and the victim’s tricycle from the suspect with Registration number PTN 739 QA(Delta State)





It was gathered that the deceased suspect and three others had attacked, shot and injured a commercial tricycle operator, Paul Obidi before dispossessing him of his mobile phone, drivers license and other particulars with six thousand naira cash.

Narrating his ordeal at Warri Central Hospital, the victim, Paul Obidi said,” I left the house around 6am this morning and I carried one passenger along Cemetery Road when the armed robbers attacked me. They collected my license, particulars and 6,000 naira.”

Contacted, the Divisional Police Officer, “B” Division in Warri, CSP Anieteh Eyoh declined comment, saying,” I’m not in the position to speak to you. Go and speak with the PPRO.”



