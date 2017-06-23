The Supreme Court has sacked Senator representing Taraba North, Abubakar Danladi.





In its ruling on Friday, the apex court also ordered the lawmaker to return all salaries he had collected before his sack.

This is coming at a time the apex court also sacked member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Vandikya/ Konshisha constituency, Honourable Herman Hembe.

The Court had declared the seat of the lawmaker vacant and ruled that Mrs. Dorathy Mato who won the All Progressives Congress (APC) party ticket for the constituency is the rightful candidate.

Details Later…