The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Atai Aidoko Ali as the Senator representing Kogi East in the National Assembly.





In a unanimous decision delivered today by ‎Justice Eko, the Apex court faulted and dismissed the appeal filed by Isaac Alfa challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal that had earlier declared Ali winner.

The Justices also faulted the decision of the Federal High Court which sacked Ali from the red chambers; stressing serious anomalies which included lack of jurisdiction.





They also warned politicians to stick to the ‎rules of their respective political parties; rather than inundate the Apex court with issues ordinarily deemed as intra-party affairs.





Although, no cost was awarded against the Alfa as penalty for misnomer and abuse of court processes, the Justices laid to rest all litigation surrounding the election of Senator Atai Ali Aidoko.