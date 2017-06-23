Super Eagles assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf, lost his mother Hajia Binta Yusuf, early Thursday morning.Hajia Binta Yusuf was aged 88 and the cause of her death was not revealed.“We regret to announce that our chief coach, Salisu Yusuf lost his mother, Hajia Binta Yusuf, earlier today, (Thursday). She was aged 88,” a tweet from the official Super Eagles Twitter handle read.She is expected to be buried later today according to Muslim rites in Zaria, Kaduna State.This comes less than 24 hours, after ex-international and former Beach soccer head coach, Kelechi Emeteole, passed away in India where he was scheduled for throat cancer surgery.