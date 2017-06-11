The Super Eagles have expressed their disappointment over their 2-0 defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa , in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.









Two second half goals courtesy of Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau, saw Stuart Baxter’s side claim a famous away victory.

“We are disappointed with the result of Saturday’s game. Our heads are bowed and spirits low because we didn’t make our fans proud or happy.

“We’ve resolved to bounce back quickly, learn from this defeat, get better & stronger. We take this as a WAKE UP CALL, not a DEATH SENTENCE.

“We congratulate @BafanaBafana on their victory,” tweets from the Eagles’ official Twitter account read.

Libya top Group E with three points, following their 5-1 win over Seychelles. Baxter’s men are in second place on goals difference, while Nigeria is third with no points.