Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the former governor of Taraba state as man who had a favourable political disposition towards his kinsmen.Obasanjo in a letter of condolence to the Taraba state governor, Arch Darius Ishaku on the death of late former governor said Suntai left a legacy and good reputation and honour which many older than him could not attain.According to Obasanjo in the letter dated, June 29, 2017: "Though his life was short, many will remember him for his life of struggle, his courage, his contributions to the public service, and for his favourable political disposition towards his kinsmen."By so doing, he left a rich legacy and good reputation and honour which many much older than him could not attain. Though physically dead, he lives on in many hearts and memories and would forever be remembered by many who knew and loved him."The former President, who stated that he was in Kigali, Rwanda when he had about the news of the death, remarked thus: "This is, indeed, a grievous loss to you, his family, his friends and associates, Taraba State and indeed, the entire nation." Pharmacist Suntai was an outstanding Nigerian and leader who contributed immensely to the development and stability of Taraba State and Nigeria as a whole. The vacuum created by his death would undoubtedly be difficult to fill. I assure you that we all share your sense of deep grief."I urge you and all his admirers to hold on to your faith in the Almighty Creator who understands all things and arranges all things ultimately for the best. Please bear this great loss by believing in divine dispensation. In every circumstance, we must trust in Almighty God and acknowledge His greatness." I pray that God will comfort us all and sustain the family of the departed in this hour of travail. May He also grant the departed eternal bliss in Heaven." Please, convey our condolences and prayers to the family."