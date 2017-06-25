The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, has asked the Federal Government to probe the sources of weapons used by herdsmen accused of attacking Nigerian communities.









This is contained in his Eid-el Fitr message delivered on Sunday in Sokoto.

“Real herdsmen do not carry guns; they only move with their cows and sticks”, he said.

“There could be bad eggs among the Fulani, but those carrying arms and perpetrating heinous killings are not herdsmen.

“Those carrying arms are criminals and should be treated as such.

“Government should probe the sources of these weapons and take appropriate action so as to minimise these attacks”.

Abubakar hailed measures aimed at combating insurgency in the north-east, and cautioned against complacency as the problem was not over.





The revered monarch urged Muslims to reflect on, and uphold the virtues of the Ramadan fast that included patience, perseverance and brotherliness.





Meanwhile, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Udom Ekpoudom, has lamented the audacity of Fulani herdsmen and how they conduct themselves in other people’s territory.

He said their activities across the country totally violate the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.